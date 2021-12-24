First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

NYSE:FBP opened at $13.59 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.