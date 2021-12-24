First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $16.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 538,511 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 341,651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 333,180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

FCF opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.09. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

