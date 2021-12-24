First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Declares $0.36 Dividend

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of FFMR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. First Farmers Financial has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.