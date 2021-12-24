First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Declares $0.36 Dividend

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of FFMR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. First Farmers Financial has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $55.00.
About First Farmers Financial
