First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on FM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$39.00 target price (up from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$19.21 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.67.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0000003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

