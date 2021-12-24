First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 246,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $83.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

