First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.43% of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

