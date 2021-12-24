First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.001.

Shares of DALI stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

