First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

FEM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,376. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

