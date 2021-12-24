First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $38.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.47% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

