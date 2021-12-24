First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDMV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 406.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 37,318 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 183,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.

