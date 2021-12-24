First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.60. 1,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.