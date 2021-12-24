First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. 1,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 18.40% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

