First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.23 Per Share

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.232 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NASDAQ:NXTG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,004. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.88% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $52,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.