First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $37.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) by 173.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.31% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

