First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.687 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of FJP opened at $50.19 on Friday. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.25% of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

