First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of GRID traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.43. The company had a trading volume of 47,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,991. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $79.46 and a twelve month high of $107.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.52.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,422 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

