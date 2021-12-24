First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

