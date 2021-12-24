First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (CARZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.057 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CARZ traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

