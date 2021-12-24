First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ FTXH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.20. 3,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $27.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.56% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

