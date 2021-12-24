First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of FTXD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 6,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,062. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.86% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

