First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.441 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

TDIV traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 133,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $62.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

