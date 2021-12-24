First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.897 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

NASDAQ:RFEM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.57. 2,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $78.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

