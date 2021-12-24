First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.503 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.72. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $101.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.49% of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund worth $79,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

