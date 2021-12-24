First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.442 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:FYC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $81.14.

