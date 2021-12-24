First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 17,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.05% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

