First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSZ traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. 3,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.18% of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

