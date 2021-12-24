First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 489,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,500. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

