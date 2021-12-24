First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.15. Approximately 3,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 12,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76.

