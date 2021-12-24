First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 31st

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of RNDV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. 2,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.82% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

