First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Holdings Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF makes up about 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.34. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

