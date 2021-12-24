FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 3064455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 129.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 53,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 11.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,004,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,789,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

