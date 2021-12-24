FLETA 1-Day Volume Reaches $19.54 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $48.80 million and approximately $19.54 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00042633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.00210450 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

