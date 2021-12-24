Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

FSI opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.27. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

