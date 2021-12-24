Flow Price Tops $9.30 on Top Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $95.49 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $9.30 or 0.00018198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.14 or 0.07970530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,117.29 or 1.00028874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00072137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.