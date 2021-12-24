Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stake Boosted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 611.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 496,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 148.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 36.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,312,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after purchasing an additional 347,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flowserve by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,647,000 after buying an additional 269,830 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

FLS opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

