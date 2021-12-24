Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLNC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

FLNC traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,981. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

