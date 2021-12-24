Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,497.80

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,497.80 ($19.79) and traded as low as GBX 1,460 ($19.29). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,475 ($19.49), with a volume of 25,086 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,497.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,472.91. The company has a market cap of £865.26 million and a P/E ratio of 30.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

