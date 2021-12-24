Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 69,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,626 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 50,502,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,443,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

