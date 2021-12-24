Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 198,212 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 381.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,212 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $32,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $155.46. 2,259,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

