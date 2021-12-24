Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

FBIO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,734. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

