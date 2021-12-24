Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.65

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.65 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 38.12 ($0.50). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.53), with a volume of 867,233 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £130.78 million and a P/E ratio of -79.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42.

In related news, insider Alan Giles bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,708.28). Also, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($126,833.14).

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

