Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.65

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.65 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 38.12 ($0.50). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.53), with a volume of 867,233 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £130.78 million and a P/E ratio of -79.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42.
Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
