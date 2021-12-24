Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 1st

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

