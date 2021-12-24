FY2021 Earnings Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

NYSE JPM opened at $157.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

