FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Issued By Raymond James

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRP. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

NYSE TRP opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.6986 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

