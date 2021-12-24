FY2022 EPS Estimates for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a report released on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.13. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -91.95%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

