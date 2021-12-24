FY2022 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

NYSE GIS opened at $65.99 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock worth $1,493,863. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

