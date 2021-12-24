G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

