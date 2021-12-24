GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 38.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3,660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 376,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 366,084 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 352,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 253,624 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 439,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 84,749 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

