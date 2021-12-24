GAMEE (GMEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.82 or 0.07936980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,925.28 or 1.00126621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00071321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

