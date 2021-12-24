Gatechain Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Gatechain Token has a market cap of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

